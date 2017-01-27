(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 27th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-012717

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    JOINT FORCE HEADQUARTERS – MISSISSIPPI
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JFHQ-M

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 13
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD13

    II MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/II-MEF

    75th AIR BASE WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/75ABW

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    23rd WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/23WPA

    TRAINING SUPPORT ACTIVITY EUROPE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/TSAE

    DEFENSE IMAGERY MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS CENTER
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DIMOC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507041
    Filename: DOD_104030312
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 27th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 012717

