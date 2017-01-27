(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Media (DMA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Andrew Breese 

    Airman Magazine   

    Airman magazine is the official feature publication of the United States Air Force, telling the stories of its incredible Airmen through print, photo and multimedia. The magazine is staffed by a team of military and civilian journalists, photographers and multimedia producers, who travel around the world capturing the unique, interesting and amazing stories of the people, places and equipment that make the Air Force the greatest air and space force on the planet. The staff produces a digital issue of its magazine that can be downloaded and viewed on tablets and also produces a web site, airman.dodlive.mil. (U.S. Air Force Video by Andrew Breese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507027
    VIRIN: 170127-F-CR253-001
    Filename: DOD_104030103
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Media (DMA), by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Media Team

    TAGS

    photography
    Airmen
    journalist
    photographer
    story
    Defense Media Activity
    Airman magazine
    combat camera
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    videography
    multimedia
    production
    design
    storytelling
    video production
    feature publication
    Air Force Media

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT