    Air Force Media Team

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Allen, Robert Houlihan, Andrew Breese, Travis Burcham, Bennie J. Davis, Joseph Eddins, Tech. Sgt. Brian Ferguson, Clayton Filipowicz, Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston, Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee, Corey Parrish, Tech. Sgt. Chris Powell, Tech. Sgt. Brandon Shapiro, Jimmy Shea, Maureen Stewart and Tech. Sgt. Vernon Young

    Airman Magazine   

    Airman magazine is the official feature publication of the United States Air Force, telling the stories of its incredible Airmen through print, photo and multimedia. The magazine is staffed by a team of military and civilian journalists, photographers and multimedia producers, who travel around the world capturing the unique, interesting and amazing stories of the people, places and equipment that make the Air Force the greatest air and space force on the planet. The staff produces a digital issue of its magazine that can be downloaded and viewed on tablets and also produces a web site, airman.dodlive.mil. (U.S. Air Force Video by Andrew Breese)

    This work, Air Force Media Team, by MSgt Jeffrey Allen, Robert Houlihan, Andrew Breese, Travis Burcham, Bennie J. Davis, Joseph Eddins, TSgt Brian Ferguson, Clayton Filipowicz, SSgt Kenny Holston, SSgt Andrew Lee, Corey Parrish, TSgt Chris Powell, TSgt Brandon Shapiro, Jimmy Shea, Maureen Stewart and TSgt Vernon Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

