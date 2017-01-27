Air Force Media Team

Airman magazine is the official feature publication of the United States Air Force, telling the stories of its incredible Airmen through print, photo and multimedia. The magazine is staffed by a team of military and civilian journalists, photographers and multimedia producers, who travel around the world capturing the unique, interesting and amazing stories of the people, places and equipment that make the Air Force the greatest air and space force on the planet. The staff produces a digital issue of its magazine that can be downloaded and viewed on tablets and also produces a web site, airman.dodlive.mil. (U.S. Air Force Video by Andrew Breese)
