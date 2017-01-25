(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DST-5 Flight Test Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Heather Heard 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) successfully completed a test series of the David’s Sling Weapons System, a missile defense system that is a central part of Israel’s multi-layer anti-missile array. This test series, designated David’s Sling Test-5 (DST-5) was the fifth series of tests of the David’s Sling Weapon System. This test series was conducted at Yanat Sea Range, operated out of Palmachim Air Base, Israel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DST-5 Flight Test Video, by Heather Heard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Israel and U.S. Successfully Complete David’s Sling Weapon System Intercept Test Series

