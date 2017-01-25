(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Crash Exercise

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa 

    DC National Guard

    District of Columbia Army National Guard aviators teamed up with Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital to conduct their annual accident plan rehearsal Jan. 25, 2017, Davidson Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual accident plan rehearsal provides training for aviators and first responders to test capabilities and response protocol should a real life emergency occur.
    Produced by: Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa, DCNG State Public Affairs Office
    Release authority: Maj. Byron Coward, DCNG State PAO
    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Crash Exercise, by SSG Aimee Fujikawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    medevac
    fire fighters
    Rescue
    pilot
    first aid
    UH-60 (Blackhawk)
    aircraft
    soldiers
    training
    Aviators and crewmembers
    DCNG
    DCARNG
    Capital Guardians

