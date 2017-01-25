2017 Crash Exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



District of Columbia Army National Guard aviators teamed up with Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital to conduct their annual accident plan rehearsal Jan. 25, 2017, Davidson Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual accident plan rehearsal provides training for aviators and first responders to test capabilities and response protocol should a real life emergency occur.

RT: 00;01;30.16

Produced by: Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa, DCNG State Public Affairs Office

Release authority: Maj. Byron Coward, DCNG State PAO

Email: byron.b.coward.mil@mail.mil

Phone: 202-685-9862