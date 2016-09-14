What is the Defense Logistics Agency?

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506895" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Logistics is a tough word to understand. So what is it? Watch this video to learn about logistics and how it fits into the Defense Logistics Agency mission.

For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil