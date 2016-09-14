(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What is the Defense Logistics Agency?

    09.14.2016

    Video by William J. Miller 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    Logistics is a tough word to understand. So what is it? Watch this video to learn about logistics and how it fits into the Defense Logistics Agency mission.
    For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506895
    VIRIN: 160914-O-GC213-170
    Filename: DOD_104027544
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is the Defense Logistics Agency?, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    DLA

