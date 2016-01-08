(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Troop Support Making Logistics Happen

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2016

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    At DLA Troop Support our team takes pride in "making logistics happen." We provide effective and efficient support to our warfighters and other valued customers with subsistence, clothing/textiles, construction and engineer equipment, medical supply and hardware solutions in order for them to achieve their global missions. For more information about DLA Troop Support, visit: http://www.dla.mil/TroopSupport/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506881
    VIRIN: 160801-O-LU733-084
    Filename: DOD_104027350
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support Making Logistics Happen, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Textiles
    DLA
    Clothing
    Construction
    Troop Support
    Subsistence

