    Mattis Speaks at Pentagon's Martin Luther King Observance Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Defense Secretary James Mattis gives opening remarks during the Defense Department's annual observance ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2017

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 15:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis Speaks at Pentagon's Martin Luther King Observance Ceremony, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MLK
    Dr. Martin Luther King
    Defense Secretary
    James Mattis

