    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 25th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-012517

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. COAST GUARD ACADEMY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGA

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    332nd AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/332AEW

    2nd MARINE AIRCRAFT WING COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2MAW-ComCam

    982nd COMBAT CAMERA COMPANY AIRBORNE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/982CCA

    FORT SILL PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FSPAO

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JBERPA

    45th SPACE WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/45SW
    ----------------------------------------------------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506759
    Filename: DOD_104025509
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 25th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 012517

