    DSCR's Native American History

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    Defense Supply Center Richmond is home to DLA Aviation. Aviation's Public Affairs Officer, Amy Clement, talks about DSCR's rich Native American history and an incredible find of more than 1000 Native American artifacts on the center. For more information visit http://www.dla.mil/Aviation/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCR's Native American History, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Native American
    DLA
    DSCR

    • LEAVE A COMMENT