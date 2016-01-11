Defense Supply Center Richmond is home to DLA Aviation. Aviation's Public Affairs Officer, Amy Clement, talks about DSCR's rich Native American history and an incredible find of more than 1000 Native American artifacts on the center. For more information visit http://www.dla.mil/Aviation/
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506735
|VIRIN:
|161101-O-LU733-683
|Filename:
|DOD_104025422
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DSCR's Native American History, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
