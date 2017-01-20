Marshall Center’s Perspectives features an interview between Marshall Center Dean Andrew Michta and NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges Dr. Jamie Shea.
Shea was a guest speaker at a tailored seminar for parliamentarians from the Baltics region. In this interview, Marshall Center Dean Dr. Andrew, Marshall interviews Shea about NATO challenges and what keeps him awake at night. Shea also shares his thoughts on recent remarks by the United States to withdraw from NATO.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 08:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|506709
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-WR196-373
|Filename:
|DOD_104025219
|Length:
|00:16:15
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marshall Center Perspectives: Interview with Dr. Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, by SFC Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT