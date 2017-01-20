(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marshall Center Perspectives: Interview with Dr. Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Marshall Center’s Perspectives features an interview between Marshall Center Dean Andrew Michta and NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges Dr. Jamie Shea.

    Shea was a guest speaker at a tailored seminar for parliamentarians from the Baltics region. In this interview, Marshall Center Dean Dr. Andrew, Marshall interviews Shea about NATO challenges and what keeps him awake at night. Shea also shares his thoughts on recent remarks by the United States to withdraw from NATO.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 08:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 506709
    VIRIN: 170120-A-WR196-373
    Filename: DOD_104025219
    Length: 00:16:15
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Perspectives: Interview with Dr. Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, by SFC Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Baltics
    Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT