    The Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight: Dr. Linda Castro

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    This Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight features Mexico's Dr. Linda Castro. Castro is a professor at the University of Nuevo Leon. In this interview, she talks about how her Program on Applied Security Studies Kosovo classmate helped with Mexico's efforts in their police department.

    TAGS

    security
    Mexico
    Kosovo

