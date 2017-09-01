This Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight features Mexico's Dr. Linda Castro. Castro is a professor at the University of Nuevo Leon. In this interview, she talks about how her Program on Applied Security Studies Kosovo classmate helped with Mexico's efforts in their police department.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 08:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|506707
|VIRIN:
|170109-A-WR196-035
|Filename:
|DOD_104025196
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight: Dr. Linda Castro, by SFC Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT