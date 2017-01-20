Marshall Center Perspectives: Interview with Dr. Ioan Pascu, Vice President of the European Union Parliament

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marshall Center Perspectives features an interview with Dr. Ioan Pascu, Vice President of the European Union Parliament.



Pascu was a guest speaker at a tailored seminar for parliamentarians from the Baltics region. In this interview, Dr. Valbona Zeneli, Marshall Center Program Director of Black Sea and Eurasia interviews Pascu about European Security issues. Pascu discusses leadership changes in Europe and the United States and their impact on the EU, as well as NATO and its future.



Pascu is a regular speaker at the Marshall Center. He is a Romanian politician and is a former Minister of Defense. With nearly a decade of service in the European Parliament he has certainly seen many changes and developments.