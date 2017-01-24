(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview for Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month

    DEMING, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Morton 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Interview with Col. Terry M. Johnson, Commanding Officer, 12th Marine Corps District. Johnson presented Bruntil with the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month award. Bruntil attends Mt. Baker High School, Deming, Wa. (Video produced by Sgt. Taylor Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 506683
    VIRIN: 170124-M-UK936-343
    Filename: DOD_104024980
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: DEMING, WA, US 
    Hometown: DEMING, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview for Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month, by Sgt Taylor Morton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wrestling
    Deming
    12th Marine Corps District
    RS Seattle
    Sgt. Taylor Morton
    SFAAP
    Emma Bruntil
    Col. Terry M. Johnson
    MaxPreps
    USAW

