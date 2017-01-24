(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month

    DEMING, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Morton 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Emma Bruntil is recognized as the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month. The United States Marine Corps partners with MaxPreps to congratulate young men and women who stand out positively in their communities. Bruntil, a junior and competitive wrestler at Mt. Baker High School was awarded for her excellence in academics, athletics and citizenship. (Video produced by Sgt. Taylor Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506676
    VIRIN: 170124-M-UK936-466
    Filename: DOD_104024958
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DEMING, WA, US 
    Hometown: DEMING, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month, by Sgt Taylor Morton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wrestling
    Deming
    12th Marine Corps District
    RS Seattle
    Sgt. Taylor Morton
    SFAAP
    Emma Bruntil
    Col. Terry M. Johnson
    MaxPreps
    USAW

