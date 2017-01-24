Emma Bruntil is recognized as the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month. The United States Marine Corps partners with MaxPreps to congratulate young men and women who stand out positively in their communities. Bruntil, a junior and competitive wrestler at Mt. Baker High School was awarded for her excellence in academics, athletics and citizenship. (Video produced by Sgt. Taylor Morton)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 03:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506676
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-UK936-466
|Filename:
|DOD_104024958
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DEMING, WA, US
|Hometown:
|DEMING, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month, by Sgt Taylor Morton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT