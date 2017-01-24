Bruntil Recognized as MaxPreps' Athlete of the Month

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506676" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Emma Bruntil is recognized as the MaxPreps Athlete of the Month. The United States Marine Corps partners with MaxPreps to congratulate young men and women who stand out positively in their communities. Bruntil, a junior and competitive wrestler at Mt. Baker High School was awarded for her excellence in academics, athletics and citizenship. (Video produced by Sgt. Taylor Morton)