    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 24th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-012417

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ICE

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 1
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD1

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR/3RD MARINE AIRCRAFT WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCASM

    2nd MARINE AIRCRAFT WING COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2MAW-ComCam

    ALL HANDS MAGAZINE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AllHandsMag

    JOINT TASK FORCE – NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION 58th PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-NCRPI

    11th WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11WPA

    DEFENSE IMAGERY MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS CENTER
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DIMOC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506597
    Filename: DOD_104022458
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 24th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 012417

