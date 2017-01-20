Law enforcement officers stand guard and maintain the cordon during the 58th Presidential inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard compoenets, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Pfc. Connor Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506582
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-HG726-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022206
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT