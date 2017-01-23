Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner is laid to rest at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Lt. Gen. Brandtner is one of two Marines to be awarded two Navy Crosses for his actions during the Vietnam War. He retired after serving 33 years in the Marine Corps and is survived by his wife Sandra and his four children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Donald Holbert)
|01.23.2017
|01.24.2017 00:02
|Package
|506509
|170123-M-HB658-001
|DOD_104017351
|00:02:39
|FERNLEY, NV, US
This work, Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner Memorial Ceremony, by Sgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
