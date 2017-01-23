(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner Memorial Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FERNLEY, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    1st Marine Division - Combat Camera

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner is laid to rest at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Lt. Gen. Brandtner is one of two Marines to be awarded two Navy Crosses for his actions during the Vietnam War. He retired after serving 33 years in the Marine Corps and is survived by his wife Sandra and his four children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 00:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506509
    VIRIN: 170123-M-HB658-001
    Filename: DOD_104017351
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FERNLEY, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner Memorial Ceremony, by Sgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Cross
    Memorial
    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Vietnam War
    1st Marine Division
    1stMarDiv
    LtGen Martin Brandtner
    Martin Brandtner

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT