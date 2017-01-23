Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner Memorial Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner is laid to rest at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Lt. Gen. Brandtner is one of two Marines to be awarded two Navy Crosses for his actions during the Vietnam War. He retired after serving 33 years in the Marine Corps and is survived by his wife Sandra and his four children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Donald Holbert)