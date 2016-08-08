(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway tour (360 view)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2016

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Explore the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway megaproject with your mouse or mobile device. This 360-degree video includes the dam’s control structure and chute. More project info at: http://go.usa.gov/xY84P. The project is scheduled to be complete in 2017. NOTE: Not all browsers support viewing 360 videos/images.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 20:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506493
    VIRIN: 160803-A-AN535-001
    Filename: DOD_104017221
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: SACRAMENTO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway tour (360 view), by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    dams
    Sacramento District
    Folsom
    4K
    dam safety
    360
    auxiliary spillway
    Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway
    360 degree video
    360 VR
    Folsom Dam 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT