Explore the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway megaproject with your mouse or mobile device. This 360-degree video includes the dam’s control structure and chute. More project info at: http://go.usa.gov/xY84P. The project is scheduled to be complete in 2017. NOTE: Not all browsers support viewing 360 videos/images.
|08.08.2016
|01.23.2017 20:20
|Newscasts
|506493
|160803-A-AN535-001
|DOD_104017221
|00:02:10
|SACRAMENTO, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway tour (360 view), by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
