U.S. service members and civilian organizations march on Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House reviewing stand in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017, after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506459
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-GG011-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_104016887
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
