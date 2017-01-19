(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Inauguration Liberty Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Walter Reeves 

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Air Force Band members and a Joint Service Color Guard perform for the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bria Milcherska)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506433
    VIRIN: 170120-D-LS717-003
    Filename: DOD_104016273
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Inauguration Liberty Ball, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

