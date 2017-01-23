(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 23rd, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-012317

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 5 PADET BALTIMORE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/PADET-Baltimore

    USS BATAAN (LHD 5)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/LHD5

    35 FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/35FWPA

    1st MARINE DIVISION – COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/1MD-CC

    U.S. COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGHQ

    JOINT TASK FORCE – NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION 58th PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-NCRPI

    OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OCJCS

    U.S. NAVY BAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USN-B

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506400
    Filename: DOD_104016006
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 23rd, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 012317

