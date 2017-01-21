(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Salute to Armed Services Ball (full version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence
    speak to troops at the National Building Museum during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506205
    Filename: DOD_104012619
    Length: 02:29:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Armed Services Ball (full version), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    inauguration2017
    President Donald Trump
    SAS Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT