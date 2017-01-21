(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Enlisted Advisors at Salute To Our Armed Services Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) introduces other Senior Enlisted Advisors and talks to troops serving in Iraq, at the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506168
    Filename: DOD_104012240
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisors at Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint
    MCPON
    USCG
    DoD
    National Guard Bureau
    USMC
    NGB
    CMSAF
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    SMA
    Marines
    USAF
    USA
    Army
    James Cody
    Daniel Dailey
    SMMC
    John Troxell
    SEAC
    Ronald Green
    Mitchell Brush
    MCPOCG
    Steven Cantrell
    Steven Giordano
    Inauguration2017
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
    SEANGB

