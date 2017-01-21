Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) introduces other Senior Enlisted Advisors and talks to troops serving in Iraq, at the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506168
|Filename:
|DOD_104012240
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Advisors at Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
