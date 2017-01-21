(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Trump Talks to Troops in Afghanistan at the SAS Ball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    President Donald Trump talks to service members in Afghanistan during the Salute to Armed Services Ball on Inauguration Day 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506134
    Filename: DOD_104011786
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Talks to Troops in Afghanistan at the SAS Ball, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    presidential inauguration
    inauguration2017
    SAS Ball
    Salute to Armed Services Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT