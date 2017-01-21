President Donald Trump talks to service members in Afghanistan during the Salute to Armed Services Ball on Inauguration Day 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506134
|Filename:
|DOD_104011786
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump Talks to Troops in Afghanistan at the SAS Ball, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
