    Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh watercraft near Mosul, Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2017

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Jan. 18, 2017 that aimed to destroy a Da'esh watercraft near Mosul, Iraq.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506093
    VIRIN: 170121-F-ZZ999-999
    Filename: DOD_104011499
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh watercraft near Mosul, Iraq, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airstrike
    Coalition
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Daesh
    CJTF-OIR
    strike videos

