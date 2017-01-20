(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guardsmen Support PI58

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. Tianna Waite  

    DC National Guard

    SOT 1: Sgt 1st Class Brandon Kennedy, 253rd Sapper Co.,
    Maryland National Guard, Combat Engineer, Alexandria, VA.

    SOT 2: Spc. Aubrey Alleyne, 253rd Sapper Co., Maryland
    National Guard, Combat Engineer

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 22:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 506048
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-RE919-840
    Filename: DOD_104011040
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    Hometown: LAUREL, MD, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guardsmen Support PI58, by SGT Tianna Waite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Traffic Control Points
    Air National Guard
    combat engineers
    Crowd Control
    Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    41 IBCT
    Donald Trump
    Trump
    inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    demonstrators

