(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardsmen at the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich 

    DC National Guard

    We are a PROUD force, where every #airman and #soldier has their own unique story in serving their country.
    More than 7,500 of these #NationalGuard soldiers and airmen have come together from all over the country to work together in support of this historical and time honored tradition.
    Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich, Missouri National Guard, takes us to FedExField where more than 3, 500 have bedded down and will swear-in today to support the Washington Metropolitan Police Dept.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 22:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506046
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-LO006-0001
    Filename: DOD_104011038
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen at the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    President
    Inauguration
    airman
    national guard
    solider
    inauguration2017
    PI58
    FedExField

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT