Guardsmen at the 58th Presidential Inauguration

We are a PROUD force, where every #airman and #soldier has their own unique story in serving their country.

More than 7,500 of these #NationalGuard soldiers and airmen have come together from all over the country to work together in support of this historical and time honored tradition.

Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich, Missouri National Guard, takes us to FedExField where more than 3, 500 have bedded down and will swear-in today to support the Washington Metropolitan Police Dept.