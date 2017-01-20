(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential Salute Battery

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jedhel Somera 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regt. (The Old Guards) Presidential Salute Battery fires during the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506030
    VIRIN: 170120-A-J1234-001
    Filename: DOD_104010893
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Salute Battery, by SSG Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Inauguration2017

