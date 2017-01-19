(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SUMTER, SC, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Woody 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen begin 2017 with the first Red Flag exercise of the year taking with them more than jets. The Maintainers in charge of maintaining aircraft for the exercise take the spotlight.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505991
    VIRIN: 170119-F-UX503-579
    Filename: DOD_104009075
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SUMTER, SC, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers of Red Flag, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    air combat command
    shaw afb
    red flag
    ACC

