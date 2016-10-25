(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Original Hooligan Looks Back on 100 Years

    ND, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    North Dakota Air National Guard charter member CMSgt. (Ret.) Fred Quam looks back on his career and the major unit events he witnessed during his tenure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505947
    VIRIN: 161002-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_104008614
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Original Hooligan Looks Back on 100 Years, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    North Dakota
    Fred Quam

