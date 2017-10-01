(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF Urban Assault Training

    IRAQ

    01.10.2017

    Video by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Peshmerga soldiers practice urban assault training at Bneslawa, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. The training was conducted as part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's building partner capacity mission. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505881
    VIRIN: 170110-A-DA653-001
    Filename: DOD_104007393
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF Urban Assault Training, by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Peshmerga
    55th signal company
    Iraq
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJFLCC-OIR

