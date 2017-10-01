Peshmerga soldiers practice urban assault training at Bneslawa, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. The training was conducted as part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's building partner capacity mission. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ian Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505881
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-DA653-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104007393
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF Urban Assault Training, by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
