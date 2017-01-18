B-2 spirit stealth bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri prepare for operations Jan. 18, 2017. In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes destroying two Daesh camps 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505696
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-LD992-584
|Filename:
|DOD_104005285
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|42
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-2 Leaving Hangar, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
