Secretary of the Army hosted Farewell Ceremony in honor of HON Patrick J. Murphy, Under Secretary of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505613
|Filename:
|DOD_104004044
|Length:
|00:25:28
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army Farewell Ceremony In Honor of HON Patrick J. Murphy, Under Secretary of the Army, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
