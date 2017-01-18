(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Farewell Ceremony in Honor of The Honorable Eric K. Fanning

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Farewell ceremony in honor of The Honorable Eric K. Fanning, Secretary of the Army, hosted by the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Mark Milley on Wednesday, 18 January 2017, in the Pentagon Auditorium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505575
    Filename: DOD_104003481
    Length: 00:46:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell Ceremony in Honor of The Honorable Eric K. Fanning, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    farewell ceremony
    Mark Milley
    Eric K. Fanning

