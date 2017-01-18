The Secretary of Defense's Department of Defense farewell address. The Honorable Ashton B. Carter, Secretary of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 12:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505558
|Filename:
|DOD_104003128
|Length:
|00:14:53
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Secretary of Defense's Department of Defense Farewell Address, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT