    The Secretary of Defense's Department of Defense Farewell Address

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    The Secretary of Defense's Department of Defense farewell address. The Honorable Ashton B. Carter, Secretary of Defense.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505558
    Filename: DOD_104003128
    Length: 00:14:53
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Secretary of Defense's Department of Defense Farewell Address, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SECDEF
    ashcarterspeeches
    SECDEF farewell
    Carter farewell

