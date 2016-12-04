(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japan B.A.C. Standardization

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.12.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chad Usher 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Blood Alcohol Content (B.A.C.) standardization policy has a mandatory 60 day suspension of driving privileges for all drivers caught with a B.A.C. between .03 and .079.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 21:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan B.A.C. Standardization, by TSgt Chad Usher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Chad Usher
    Wild Weasel

