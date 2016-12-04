Japan Blood Alcohol Content (B.A.C.) standardization policy has a mandatory 60 day suspension of driving privileges for all drivers caught with a B.A.C. between .03 and .079.
|04.12.2016
|01.17.2017 21:19
|PSA
|505477
|160412-F-TL233-001
|DOD_103999114
|00:00:45
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Japan B.A.C. Standardization, by TSgt Chad Usher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
