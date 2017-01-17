In October, 2014 the U.S. Department of Defense designated the U.S. and coalition operations as Operation Inherent Resolve in response to increased terrorist activities by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper made significant contributions in the beginning of OIR and continues to shape the battle space today.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505470
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-LH542-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103999053
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force combat RPAs shape OIR, by MSgt Lisa Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT