    Air Force combat RPAs shape OIR

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Carlson 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    In October, 2014 the U.S. Department of Defense designated the U.S. and coalition operations as Operation Inherent Resolve in response to increased terrorist activities by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper made significant contributions in the beginning of OIR and continues to shape the battle space today.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force combat RPAs shape OIR, by MSgt Lisa Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

