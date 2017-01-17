Air Force combat RPAs shape OIR

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In October, 2014 the U.S. Department of Defense designated the U.S. and coalition operations as Operation Inherent Resolve in response to increased terrorist activities by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper made significant contributions in the beginning of OIR and continues to shape the battle space today.