A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with an Iridium NEXT satellite launches from Space Launch Complex-4, Jan. 14, 2017, Vandenberg Air Force Base Calif. Iridium NEXT will replace the world’s largest commercial satellite network of low-earth orbit satellites in what will be one of the largest “tech upgrades” in history. With multiple organizations working toward the same goal of mission success, strong working relationships among organizations are paramount.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505260
|VIRIN:
|170114-F-JZ567-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103995399
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|64
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg AFB, CA, by Jan Jones, SSgt Kaleb Mayfield and TSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
