    Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg AFB, CA

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Jan Jones, Staff Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield and Tech. Sgt. Kurt Villavicencio

    30th Space Wing

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with an Iridium NEXT satellite launches from Space Launch Complex-4, Jan. 14, 2017, Vandenberg Air Force Base Calif. Iridium NEXT will replace the world’s largest commercial satellite network of low-earth orbit satellites in what will be one of the largest “tech upgrades” in history. With multiple organizations working toward the same goal of mission success, strong working relationships among organizations are paramount.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505260
    VIRIN: 170114-F-JZ567-001
    Filename: DOD_103995399
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 64
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg AFB, CA, by Jan Jones, SSgt Kaleb Mayfield and TSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    30th Space Wing
    VAFB
    Launch
    Iridium
    Team Vandenberg
    SpaceX

