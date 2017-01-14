Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg AFB, CA

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with an Iridium NEXT satellite launches from Space Launch Complex-4, Jan. 14, 2017, Vandenberg Air Force Base Calif. Iridium NEXT will replace the world’s largest commercial satellite network of low-earth orbit satellites in what will be one of the largest “tech upgrades” in history. With multiple organizations working toward the same goal of mission success, strong working relationships among organizations are paramount.