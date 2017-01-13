(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 13th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-011317

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    82nd COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/82CAB

    NEW JERSEY NATIONAL GUARD
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NJ-NG

    III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEF

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    AIRMAN MAGAZINE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/Airman

    374th AIRLIFT WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/374AW-PA

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTIRCT 11 PADET LOS ANGELES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD11PLA

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, PARRIS ISLAND – COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCRD-PI-COMCAM

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 18:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505238
    Filename: DOD_103994906
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 13th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 011317

