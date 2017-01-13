A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.
LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-011317
LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS
82nd COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/82CAB
NEW JERSEY NATIONAL GUARD
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NJ-NG
III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEF
NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS
AIRMAN MAGAZINE
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/Airman
374th AIRLIFT WING
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/374AW-PA
U.S. COAST GUARD DISTIRCT 11 PADET LOS ANGELES
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD11PLA
MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, PARRIS ISLAND – COMBAT CAMERA
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCRD-PI-COMCAM
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 18:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505238
|Filename:
|DOD_103994906
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 13th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT