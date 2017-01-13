(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh VBIED factory near Mosul, Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.13.2017

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Dec. 31, 2016 that aimed to destroy a Da'esh VBIED factory near Mosul, Iraq.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505136
    VIRIN: 170113-F-ZZ999-999
    Filename: DOD_103993256
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh VBIED factory near Mosul, Iraq, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

