(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d MarDiv Moto Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Osvaldo Ortega 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding officer, 3rd Marine Division, leads a division wide moto run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo, California, commemorates all of 3d Marine Division’s accomplishments during his time in the command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504993
    VIRIN: 160112-M-ZD100-001
    Filename: DOD_103990620
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MarDiv Moto Run, by LCpl Osvaldo Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    OKINAWA
    GENERAL
    RECON
    COMMANDING OFFICER
    CAMP HANSEN
    CAB
    COLOR GUARD
    MAJOR GENERAL
    4TH MARINES
    12TH MARINES
    PAO
    RUN
    SAILORS
    COMBAT CAMERA
    MARINES
    INFANTRY
    HQBN
    MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    MOTO
    JESUS MCCLOUD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT