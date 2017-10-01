(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Not In My Squad" Program

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region, U.S. Army Military District of Washington, talks about the importance of the, "Not In My Squad" program.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 13:20
    TAGS

    Joint Force Headquarters
    U.S. Army Military District of Washington
    Not in My Squad
    Bradley A. Becker

