    SECDEF Farewell Parade

    JOINT BASE MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts an armed forces farewell tribute in honor of Defense Secretary Ash Carter at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 9, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504707
    Filename: DOD_103985015
    Length: 01:10:24
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Farewell Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

