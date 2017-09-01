Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts an armed forces farewell tribute in honor of Defense Secretary Ash Carter at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 9, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504707
|Filename:
|DOD_103985015
|Length:
|01:10:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECDEF Farewell Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
