    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 6th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-010617

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    JOINT TASK FORCE – NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION 58TH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-NCRPI

    DOD NEWS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/TPC

    THE UNITED STATES ARMY FIELD BAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USA-FB

    387TH MOBILE PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/367MPAD

    379TH AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/379AEW

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCAS-I

    I MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/I-MEF

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 5
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD5

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504490
    Filename: DOD_103982041
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 6th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

