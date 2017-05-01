Army Reserve Drill Sergeant and All-American Bowl Mentor

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504362" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DRILL SERGEANT OF THE YEAR, ARMY RESERVE SERGEANT RYAN MOLDOVAN IS HONORED TO MENTOR THE FINEST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS AND BAND MEMBERS THIS COUNTRY HAS TO OFFER IN THE EVENTS LEADING UP TO THE ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL IN SAN ANTONIO