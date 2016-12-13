Webinar for Columbia River System Operations EIS. This is an Audio/Video recording. There is an accompanying video with the recording from another Webinar session. These electronic meetings were hosted for those unable to attend one of the 16 face‐to‐face meetings, which were scheduled across the Pacific Northwest from October through early January. A presentation on current system operations and a question and answer session were part of the webinar. Webinar viewers are encouraged to submit comments through the crso.info website or other avenues listed on the website.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 17:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504332
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-RO090-575
|Filename:
|DOD_103979903
|Length:
|00:55:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CRSO EIS Webinar, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT