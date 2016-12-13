CRSO EIS Webinar

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Webinar for Columbia River System Operations EIS. This is an Audio/Video recording. There is an accompanying video with the recording from another Webinar session. These electronic meetings were hosted for those unable to attend one of the 16 face‐to‐face meetings, which were scheduled across the Pacific Northwest from October through early January. A presentation on current system operations and a question and answer session were part of the webinar. Webinar viewers are encouraged to submit comments through the crso.info website or other avenues listed on the website.