Ate a bit too much this holiday season? Packed on a few extra pounds? Slacked off on your PT? Check out this month's SITREP for some tips and guidelines on how you get back into the swing of healthy living.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 13:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504286
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-VY865-327
|Filename:
|DOD_103979218
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SITREP: Weightloss, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT