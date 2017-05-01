(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SITREP: Weightloss

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Nathaniel Duane Phillips 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Ate a bit too much this holiday season? Packed on a few extra pounds? Slacked off on your PT? Check out this month's SITREP for some tips and guidelines on how you get back into the swing of healthy living.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504286
    VIRIN: 170105-A-VY865-327
    Filename: DOD_103979218
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SITREP: Weightloss, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Weight loss

