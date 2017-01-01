Approximately 700 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, left the state of Arkansas on Sunday, January 1st, to deploy to the Horn of Africa. The Guardsmen will support operations, exercises, and security cooperation programs under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The battalion is headquartered in Malvern, Arkansas, and is comprised of companies of Soldiers from across South Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504170
|VIRIN:
|170104-Z-WE055-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978235
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MALVERN, AR, US
|Hometown:
|CAMDEN, AR, US
|Hometown:
|EL DORADO, AR, US
|Hometown:
|HOPE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|MALVERN, AR, US
|Hometown:
|MENA, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|WARREN, AR, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Horn of Africa, by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT