    Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Horn of Africa

    MALVERN, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Approximately 700 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, left the state of Arkansas on Sunday, January 1st, to deploy to the Horn of Africa. The Guardsmen will support operations, exercises, and security cooperation programs under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The battalion is headquartered in Malvern, Arkansas, and is comprised of companies of Soldiers from across South Arkansas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504170
    VIRIN: 170104-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_103978235
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MALVERN, AR, US 
    Hometown: CAMDEN, AR, US
    Hometown: EL DORADO, AR, US
    Hometown: HOPE, AR, US
    Hometown: MALVERN, AR, US
    Hometown: MENA, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: WARREN, AR, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Horn of Africa, by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Guard
    Little Rock
    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    39th
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    39th IBCT
    Public Affairs
    NG
    Army
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Deployment
    Public Affairs Office
    North Little Rock
    ARNG
    Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Stephen Wright
    AR ARNG
    SGT. Stephen M. Wright
    1-153 Infantry Regiment

