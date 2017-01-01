Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Horn of Africa

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 700 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, left the state of Arkansas on Sunday, January 1st, to deploy to the Horn of Africa. The Guardsmen will support operations, exercises, and security cooperation programs under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The battalion is headquartered in Malvern, Arkansas, and is comprised of companies of Soldiers from across South Arkansas.