    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 3rd, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-010317

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    ALL HANDS MAGAZINE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AllHandsMag

    U.S. AIR FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT

    NATOCHANNEL
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NATOTV

    1ST COMBAT CAMERA SQUADRON
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/1CTCS

    MULTINATIONAL BATTLE GROUP – EAST (KFOR)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MNBG-E

    U.S. MARINE CORPS FORCES EUROPE AND AFRICA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USMCFE

    III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEF

    AFPAA, OL-H
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2CTCS

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504002
    Filename: DOD_103976513
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 3rd, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 010317

